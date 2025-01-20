Lamar Jackson Had NSFW Answer About Turnovers After Ravens’ Sloppy Loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens experienced the bitter taste of playoff defeat yet again this winter after Sunday night’s 27–25 divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Ravens, who started the 2024 regular season as a Super Bowl hopeful, would see their playoff dreams dashed by Josh Allen and Co., who differentiated themselves from Baltimore in one pivotal area: Turnovers.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for two of his team’s three turnovers in the defeat, an interception and a fumble in the first half. Jackson’s typically trusty tight end, Mark Andrews, recorded a costly fumble in the fourth quarter and also dropped the potential game-tying two-point conversion.
After the Ravens’ sloppy performance, Jackson didn’t hold back on how turnovers cost them a ticket to the AFC title game.
“Like I’ve been saying all season, every time we’re in situations like this, turnovers play a factor,” Jackson told reporters. “Penalties play a factor. Tonight, it was turnovers. We can't have that s---. And that's why we lost the game.
“As you can see, we’re moving the ball wonderfully. Just hold onto the f------ ball. I’m sorry for my language, but this s--- is annoying. I’m tired of this s---.”
Jackson didn’t place any direct blame on Andrews for the loss and said the tight end has “been busting his behind” and “making plays out there for us.”
Jackson, this year’s MVP frontrunner alongside Allen, finished with 254 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
The Ravens have reached the playoffs in six of Jackson’s seven seasons as starter but crashed out in the wild-card or divisional round in five of those campaigns. The farthest Baltimore have gotten with Jackson under center is the 2023 AFC championship game, where they lost 17–10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.