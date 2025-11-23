Deshaun Watson to Help Shedeur Sanders on Sideline During His First NFL Start
Deshaun Watson has been out all season as he continues to recover from rupturing his Achilles for the second time in his career last October. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t given many updates on the quarterback throughout the season, but Watson’s taking a big step on Sunday when Cleveland faces the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Watson will travel with the Browns on Sunday for the first time all season in order to be on the sideline to help out Shedeur Sanders, who is making his first ever NFL start, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported. Sanders landed the starting job as Dillon Gabriel continues to be in concussion protocol after last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.
Watson is finally healthy enough to travel with the team, too. The quarterback remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform, but Cleveland can open up his 21-day practice window whenever at this point. It’s unknown if the Browns plan to do that before the season ends.
This isn’t the first time Watson’s helped out the Browns’ rookie quarterbacks this season. He’s been on the sidelines in Cleveland, most recently helping Gabriel out. Watson has also been present in the quarterback meetings throughout the season.
The Browns’ quarterback room has been through a lot this year, to say the least. Joe Flacco began the 2025 season as QB1 since Watson was out for the foreseeable future, but he was eventually benched for Gabriel and then traded to the Bengals. Gabriel’s started the past six games, but now Sanders is finally getting his chance.
It should hopefully be helpful for Sanders to have a veteran quarterback on the sidelines there for him whenever he needs any advice or motivation for his playing.