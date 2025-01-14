CeeDee Lamb Appears to React to Cowboys' Interest in Deion Sanders As Head Coach
The Dallas Cowboys are searching for their next head coach as they parted ways with Mike McCarthy earlier this week after five seasons.
As owner and general manager extraordinaire Jerry Jones looks to land his next splash hire, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has emerged as an intriguing candidate in a potential jump to the NFL coaching ranks. According to multiple reports, Jones and Sanders have already spoken about the opening.
Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb appeared to react to that news by hitting "like" on an Instagram post about Sanders speaking to Jones.
What does it all mean? Not much at all, as it's possible Lamb accidentally liked the post or someone else who has access to his account liked it for him. But it also could indicate the Cowboys star receiver is—at the very least—not against the idea of Dallas hiring Sanders.
Lamb isn't alone as an NFL player who'd potentially like to see Sanders make the leap to the professional ranks. New York Jets receiver Davante Adams shared his perspective on the move Tuesday.
"You talk about a player's coach," Adams said on the Up & Adams show. "[Sanders] has a special way of doing it and it's a little unorthodox but I think he's got the respect of most players in the league, in college. It may not be your flavor in particular but I think he's a hell of a coach. I think he knows how to get guys behind him and working in the right direction."
Sanders began his collegiate coaching career in 2020 with Jackson State. He spent three years in Jackson, Miss., before getting hired by Colorado for his first FBS role. With his sons Shedeur and Shilo starting, the Buffaloes went 4–8 in 2023 and bounced back in '24 by winning nine games and earning an Alamo Bowl bid.
McCarthy, meanwhile, reportedly has interviews scheduled with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in the coming days.