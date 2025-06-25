Diontae Johnson Reveals Why He Refused to Enter a Panthers Game Last Season
Diontae Johnson appeared on a podcast recently where he explained what happened during his time with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans last season and revealed that the Cleveland Browns, who he signed with this offseason, were the only team to contact him.
The wide receiver sat down for an interview with former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia on the Sports and Suits podcast about two weeks ago and in his own words, admitted that he had "mentally checked out" last season with the Panthers, which is why he refused to enter a game.
"I don't think it's a good idea for me," Johnson told Garcia. "Because I was thinking about my legs I'm already. ... I don't want to go out there and put bad stuff on film. It's not like I didn't wanna go in the game, but you gotta think how leading up to this point I've been through so much."
"I was checked out mentally," he continued. "I was like whatever happens happens. I was just rolling with the pucnhes at that time. So I told them I wasn't going in. I understand what you're saying, but I'm not gonna go in. So I just sat on the bench. And that's when they suspended me.
When he came back from suspension, he asked to be released because he knew he was going to be in the doghouse. Then he signed with the Texans, but checked out again when other younger players played over him. When he tried to talk to coach DeMeco Ryan, he said he was called a distraction and they cut him.
Johnson was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. The Steelers traded him to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 season, which is when things fell apart. He led the Panthers in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season before he was traded to the Ravens at the end of October. He refused to enter a game in Week 13 and got suspended and then waived a few weeks later. He then joined the Texans and was waived again. The Ravens picked him up again but he was ineligible to play.
He's now on the Browns, the only team to call him this offseason.