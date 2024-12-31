Diontae Johnson Isn't Looking to Discuss Ravens Tenure Amid 'Fresh Start' With Texans
It's obvious Diontae Johnson's time with the Baltimore Ravens didn't go well. But now that he's moved to the Houston Texans, the wide receiver isn't looking to discuss that time in his life.
Asked recently what went wrong under head coach John Harbaugh, Johnson politely declined to elaborate.
"I wanna leave that in the past," the wideout told reporters on Monday. "Fresh start here. I had a good time there. Got some good teammates over there. Those relationships still gon' be there."
As for his impression of the Texans so far, Johnson did speak candidly to that point. "Team first," he said when asked about the culture. "Everybody about the team. I'm about the team, too. So I'm doing whatever the coaches ask me to do."
The 5-year league veteran started the 2024-25 season on the Carolina Panthers, but was traded to the Ravens at the end of October. His brief time in Baltimore was strange, to say the least; he was suspended for one game after refusing to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1, and was excused from team activities on Dec. 16. He was then waived on Dec. 20 before the Texans claimed him on Dec. 23.
Houston is hoping Johnson can bolster its receiving corps after star wideout Tank Dell went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 16. If all goes well, the late addition should prove helpful for the Texans' postseason run.
The team has already clinched the AFC South title and will round out the regular season with the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 5.