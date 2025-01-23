D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet Share Pumped Reactions to the Bears Hiring Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears landed arguably the top candidate in this year's coaching cycle when they hired Ben Johnson as their next head coach. Johnson, who has spent the last three years orchestrating a Detroit Lions offense that has ranked in the top-five of the NFL, will now get the opportunity to turn around a Bears team featuring many talented pieces.
Two of those talented pieces include wide receiver D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet, who both shared pumped reactions to the hiring of Johnson.
Moore was pleased that the Bears were able to nab the top coach on the market, even if that means paying Johnson a lucrative coaching salary of $13 million per year.
"$13 million (annually), shoot, that's a lot of money," Moore said on 670 The Score. "But when you find the right person to lead the team and the right mindset, money isn't an object."
"The organization is really pouring into the coaches, pouring into the players," Moore said. "We're trying to win and trying to win now."
Moore has already been pleased with Johnson's messaging during his opening press conference. When Johnson said he was going to have the Bears get 'comfortable being uncomfortable,' Moore revealed his reaction was: "Oh man, this is going to be a heckuva year."
Bears tight end Cole Kmet, who is playing under his third head coach since he was drafted in 2020, is well aware of the Bears' losing past, but believes this hiring has signaled a change in the franchise's fortunes.
"It's a sign that we're trying to win and trying to win now. ... It's very exciting," Kmet said on 670 The Score. "The bar here is going to be very high."
Moore and Kmet join quarterback Caleb Williams in their feelings for Johnson to take over as their head coach. Williams revealed this week that he "screamed" when Johnson was hired out of excitement, and the two shared a fist bump as Johnson arrived for his first press conference.