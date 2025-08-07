'I Look Up to Him': DK Metcalf Sounded So Sweet Talking About New Teammate Aaron Rodgers
Don't look now, but there seems to be a second budding bromance in Pittsburgh, specifically between Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf.
On multiple occasions over the last few weeks, the new teammates (and training camp suitemates) have gushed about playing and living with the other, from Rodgers likening DK's work ethic to that of NBA superstar Steph Curry to Metcalf playfully teasing Rodgers about his video game habits (or lack thereof).
And we got a little bit more of that on Wednesday, when Metcalf spoke with CBS's Bryant McFadden outside training camp in Latrobe.
"I think it just comes naturally. I mean, he sees how much I love the game, I see how much he loves the game and how much football he's been through. Just pouring all of that knowledge into the younger guys and myself," Metcalf said when asked how he and Rodgers have tried to nurture their receiver-to-QB connection.
"I think it's been great. Him and [offensive coordinator Arthur Smith] are collabing on some great ideas. I look up to him [not] just in the football aspect, [but] what he's been through in life. For me to learn from his experiences and whatnot. I think he's just a great addition to my life and my career, just having him at this point in my journey."
A sweet response.
Rodgers was similarly effusive in recent remarks on Metcalf.
"Much like Steph Curry never leaving the court without, whether it's swishing 10 free throws or making your last shot, DK didn't want to leave the field without perfect catches in a row," Rodgers said on Wednesday. "I just respect the way he works."