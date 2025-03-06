DK Metcalf Trade: NFL Insider Reveals What Seahawks May Want In Return for Star WR
While the Seattle Seahawks plan to honor the trade request of star wide receiver DK Metcalf, the price they're asking for him in return is pretty steep.
As shared by The Athletic's Dianna Russini on X (formerly Twitter), citing sources, the Hawks are seeking both a first and a third round pick in exchange for the former All-Pro.
Additionally, Russini adds, Metcalf is looking for a contract extension worth upwards of $30 million per season.
While it may be costly for a team to add the 27-year-old pass catcher, there's reason to believe it'll be worth it. Over his first six NFL seasons, Metcalf has hauled in 438 catches for 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns. He's been voted to the Pro Bowl twice and was also named a second-team All-Pro in 2020.
As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams expected to show interest in acquiring Metcalf include the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders.