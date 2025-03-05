SI

Top Five DK Metcalf Landing Spots Following Trade Request From Seahawks

Seattle plans to honor the former All-Pro's request.

Mike Kadlick

Metcalf formally requested a trade from Seattle on Wednesday.
Metcalf formally requested a trade from Seattle on Wednesday. / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The NFL offseason is churning at a rapid rate these days, with both teams and players setting themselves up for the new league year to officially open March 12.

The latest news? According to multiple reports, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has requested a trade—and the team plans to explore options for the 27-year-old.

Metcalf, selected by the Seahawks with the No. 64 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, has tallied 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns on 438 catches over six seasons. He's been voted to the Pro Bowl twice and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Now, he could be on the move. But where to? Here are five potential landing spots for DK Metcalf:

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have done a stand-up job at surrounding quarterback Jordan Love with some high-end pass catchers (i.e. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs) over the last several offseasons.

Now it's time to go get him a true No. 1 option.

Bringing in Metcalf would give Green Bay its first wide receiver with 1,000+ yard potential since they parted ways with Davante Adams in 2022. His 6'4", 235-pound frame would make life plenty easier for both Love and head coach/offensive play caller Matt LaFleur—and could help the Packers win the NFC North for the first time since 2021.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Metcalf prefers to land with a contender in a trade. After coming up just three points shy of their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994, the Buffalo Bills are exactly that.

The Bills' offense—led by NFL MVP Josh Allen—scored the second-most points last season (30.9 per game), second to only the Detroit Lions. The most impressive part? They did so without a wide receiver eclipsing 1,000 yards and with veteran Mack Hollins leading them in touchdown receptions.

You want to talk about getting over the hump? Metcalf would bring a truly different, coverage-dictating element to the Buffalo offense that would immediately put them at or near the top of Super Bowl favorites in 2025.

New England Patriots

Drake Maye
David Butler II-Imagn Images

News out of the NFL combine last week was that, according to the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan, the Patriots had "kicked the tires" on a potential trade for DK Metcalf. With the pass catcher now on the trade block, perhaps the Seahawks will kick back.

While New England is far from a contender, it has a budding star at quarterback in Drake Maye and oodles of cap space—just over $127 million to be more precise. Metcalf has just one year and $18 million on his current contract, and any team trading for him will likely look to extend him.

The Patriots have all the flexibility in the world to do just that. They are one to watch here with rumors circulating of their interest in a veteran receiver.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders
Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Raiders' new head coach Pete Carroll was both the Seahawks' head coach and vice president of football operations when they drafted Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He clearly has a liking for Metcalf and is perhaps pounding the table for his new team to acquire the one-time All-Pro.

Outside of veteran Jakobi Meyers—who is also seen as a potential trade chip due to the $15 million salary cap hit he carries in 2025—Las Vegas's wide receiver cupboard is bare. Like New England, they're also not a contender, but you have to wonder if familiarity with his former head coach would entice Metcalf to want to land in Sin City.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert
David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers need a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert, and according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, they're a trade suitor to watch on the DK Metcalf front.

In his first season with quarterback guru Jim Harbaugh as his head coach, Herbert notched a career-high 101.7 passer rating while throwing just three interceptions—a career low. Better yet? He did so while throwing to some sub-par options in Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey.

Don't get me wrong, McConkey was great as a rookie. But turning him your No. 2 with Metcalf as your No. 1? Now you're cooking with gas in Inglewood.

