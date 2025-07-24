Dolphins CB Confirmed to Be Out for Season After Wednesday Practice Injury
Artie Burns will miss the 2025 season with an ACL tear. The Dolphins confirmed the worst case scenario with an MRI on Thursday, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Burnes, a cornerback who had just signed with the Dolphins during the offseason, was injured at practice on Wednesday and left practice on crutches after colliding with a teammate.
Burns was taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent the first four years of his career there before signing with the Chicago Bears. After spending a season in Chicago he signed with the Seahawks and spent the last three years in Seattle before joining the Dolphins. He played college football at the University of Miami.
The Dolphins also lost offensive lineman Bayron Matos to a serious injury on Wednesday as he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.