SI

Dolphins CB Confirmed to Be Out for Season After Wednesday Practice Injury

Stephen Douglas

Artie Burns at a soccer match in 2024.
Artie Burns at a soccer match in 2024. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Artie Burns will miss the 2025 season with an ACL tear. The Dolphins confirmed the worst case scenario with an MRI on Thursday, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burnes, a cornerback who had just signed with the Dolphins during the offseason, was injured at practice on Wednesday and left practice on crutches after colliding with a teammate.

Burns was taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent the first four years of his career there before signing with the Chicago Bears. After spending a season in Chicago he signed with the Seahawks and spent the last three years in Seattle before joining the Dolphins. He played college football at the University of Miami.

The Dolphins also lost offensive lineman Bayron Matos to a serious injury on Wednesday as he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL