Dolphins Feared to Have Lost Veteran CB to Possible Season-Ending Injury

Two Dolphins players suffered potential severe injuries during Wednesday's practice.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Artie Burns kneels on the ground after suffering an injury at practice.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Artie Burns kneels on the ground after suffering an injury at practice. / Megan Briggs/Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins' practice on Wednesday resulted in at least two possible serious injuries.

First, Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted by a helicopter from practice after suffering an injury at the end of the session. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and is in stable condition. The team hasn't addressed what injury Matos is believed to have suffered.

Then, cornerback Artie Burns was seen leaving the practice on crutches, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. He injured his knee and the Dolphins fear that Burns tore his ACL during practice, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Burns is expected to undergo an MRI to learn the severity of his injury, and will also listen to a second opinion before officially being diagnosed. If he did tear his ACL, then Burns will likely miss the entire 2025 season. That would be a tough way for the Dolphins to start out preparations for the coming year.

Burns just joined the Dolphins for this upcoming season after spending three seasons with the Seahawks. He signed a one-year deal with Miami, and now he could spend that year on the bench.

