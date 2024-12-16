SI

Dolphins Get Positive News on WR Grant DuBose After Scary Head Injury

Kristen Wong

The Miami Dolphins shared a positive update on wide receiver Grant DuBose after DuBose suffered a serious head injury in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans.

DuBose was on the receiving end of a hit by Texans defender Calen Bullock in the third quarter and immediately required medical treatment. The Dolphins wideout was carted off on a backboard and transported to the hospital as players and coaches prayed on the field.

The morning after the game, the Dolphins announced that DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation and that he had movement in all his extremities. Initial tests have also revealed “positive results.”

It’s an optimistic outcome for what was a very scary in-the-moment incident, and hopefully DuBose makes a full recovery. DuBose, 23, was a seventh-round draft pick in 2023 and picked up by the Dolphins this past summer.

