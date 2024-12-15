NFL World Sends Well Wishes to Dolphins WR Grant DuBose After Scary Injury
Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans took a scary turn when Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose took a brutal hit after making a catch.
Medical personnel were immediately attending to DuBose as the game paused for more than 10 minutes. He was taken off the field on a backboard, as players on the field prayed together for a moment.
The team later reported that DuBose was in stable condition, but taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Across the NFL world, media, fans, and more sent out words of support and encouragement to DuBose.
DuBose was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 Green Bay Packers, spending the year on the team’s practice squad before being elevated in Week 18.
He was released by the Packers ahead of the 2024 season, and the Dolphins claimed him off of waivers.