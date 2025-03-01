SI

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Pulled Funny Move at NFL Combine With Cameras on Him

McDaniel was goofing off at the combine.

Liam McKeone

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had a funny reaction when the NFL combine cameras found him
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had a funny reaction when the NFL combine cameras found him / NFL on
The final days of the 2025 NFL combine are taking place this weekend, and Saturday brought arguably the most interesting set of physical tests. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs took the field in Indianapolis for on-field testing and the famous 40-yard dash.

This grouping of important positions always draws a big crowd of NFL personnel, and the NFL Network combine cameras are always looking to highlight big names in the stands. On Saturday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was featured on the broadcast— and he had a funny reaction upon realizing it.

McDaniel either tried to hide his face or did the John Cena "Can't see me" celebration. Probably the former but you really can't rule out the latter.

It's a big draft and offseason coming up for McDaniel and his Dolphins, who missed the postseason last year. Perhaps one of the prospects they were scouting in the above video will help get them back there.

