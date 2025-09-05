Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Offers Injury Updates on Key Offensive Players
The Dolphins are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 campaign and will begin that work on Sunday against the Colts. Based on comments made by coach Mike McDaniel on Friday, they'll likely have the services of their two most dynamic offensive playmakers.
McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De'Von Achane are "absolutely" on track to play in the season opener.
Both players are listed on the team's injury report this week as Hill is dealing with oblique and calf injuries while Achane has a calf issue. Not having their field-stretching deep threat at wide receiver and their home-run hitter out of the backfield would taken quite a bit of punch out of an offense that's been known to put up points in bunches.
Hill did not have the type of season the Dolphins hoped for last year as he dealt with injury and not sharing the field with Tua Tagovailoa enough. Achane, on the other hand, was a dynamic threat at running back in both the ground and air games.