Tyreek Hill Had Mature Answer on Repairing Relationship With Dolphins After Rocky 2024

The star wideout acknowledged Tua Tagovailoa's comments on repairing relationships was "needed."

The 2024 season was a tough one across the board for the Miami Dolphins, who finished 8-9 and missed postseason play. It was especially rough in regards to Tyreek Hill. The superstar wideout finished the season with fewer than 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2019, and had a total meltdown in Week 18 in which he appeared to take himself out of the game and suggested he would be open to getting traded elsewhere.

Hill's actions and comments ultimately didn't lead anywhere. The Dolphins addressed the issue with the star wideout, and he remained on the roster as the team gathered for training camp this month. However, all is not forgotten. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa bluntly told media at the start of camp that Hill can't "just come back with 'my bad'" after something like that and the wideout is working on rebuilding his relationships with the team.

On Friday, Hill addressed those comments and offered a mature answer doused in honesty.

"I think Tua's comments were needed, you know what I'm saying?" Hill said to reporters. "He's obviously the leader of our team. He sets the standard. So I'm just trying to be the best teammate, the best version of myself for this team I can be, man. Every day. Showing up for meetings, coming out here every day busting my tail in practice, I think it's important."

Hill at his best is still one of the most dangerous wideouts in the league. He led the NFL just two years ago with 1,799 yards receiving. If he can lock in and repair the relationships his QB mentioned, Hill could very well help lead Miami back to the playoffs.

There’s work to be done, as Tagovailoa stated, and Hill seems aware of that.

