SI

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Gave Heartfelt Speech on Tyreek Hill Situation

McDaniel was visibly emotional addressing Hill's detainment by police.

Liam McKeone

McDaniel and Hill arrived in Miami together ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
McDaniel and Hill arrived in Miami together ahead of the 2022 NFL season. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday's contest between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars was emotionally charged after superstar wideout Tyreek Hill was handcuffed by police heading into Hard Rock Stadium. After the Dolphins' win, in which Hill not only played but recorded seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, more details surrounding the situation emerged.

Hill was cited for careless driving and a seatbelt violation, but was handcuffed by police after getting into a "verbal altercation" with the officers. The Miami Police Department announced an investigation into the incident while the Dolphins game was still going on. And it turns out Miami defensive tackle Calais Campbell was involved, too; he stopped to check on Hill upon seeing him in handcuffs and was then placed in handcuffs himself.

While the consequences of all this have yet to be realized, it made for a difficult day for the Dolphins. On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel gave a very emotional and heartfelt speech about how upset the situation made him, both from a human perspective and what it would have been like to be Hill or Campbell in that moment.

"The thing that f---- me up, honestly?" McDaniel said at one point. "To be quite frank, is knowing that I don't know exactly, I don't know what that feels like."

McDaniel then spoke about how proud he was of his players for sticking together in that moment. His full speech can be viewed below.

There will be further news on the Hill front eventually; how soon that will be is unknown.

The Dolphins next host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football this week.

feed

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL