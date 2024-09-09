Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Gave Heartfelt Speech on Tyreek Hill Situation
Sunday's contest between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars was emotionally charged after superstar wideout Tyreek Hill was handcuffed by police heading into Hard Rock Stadium. After the Dolphins' win, in which Hill not only played but recorded seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, more details surrounding the situation emerged.
Hill was cited for careless driving and a seatbelt violation, but was handcuffed by police after getting into a "verbal altercation" with the officers. The Miami Police Department announced an investigation into the incident while the Dolphins game was still going on. And it turns out Miami defensive tackle Calais Campbell was involved, too; he stopped to check on Hill upon seeing him in handcuffs and was then placed in handcuffs himself.
While the consequences of all this have yet to be realized, it made for a difficult day for the Dolphins. On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel gave a very emotional and heartfelt speech about how upset the situation made him, both from a human perspective and what it would have been like to be Hill or Campbell in that moment.
"The thing that f---- me up, honestly?" McDaniel said at one point. "To be quite frank, is knowing that I don't know exactly, I don't know what that feels like."
McDaniel then spoke about how proud he was of his players for sticking together in that moment. His full speech can be viewed below.
There will be further news on the Hill front eventually; how soon that will be is unknown.
The Dolphins next host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football this week.