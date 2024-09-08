Tyreek Hill Addresses Pregame Run-In With Police After Dolphins' Season-Opening Win
Tyreek Hill was detained and handcuffed by police before the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill had seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown and after scoring he put his arms behind his back as he was "handcuffed" by Jaylen Waddle.
Hill spoke with CBS's Melanie Collins on the field in the immediate aftermath of the Dolphins' last-second victory. He was in high spirits following the win, but talked about the pregame incident with police, sharing some new details.
"Little did I know, there was quite a surprise on the way, man, but you know what, at the end of the day, dog. I've got a job to do. And my job is to come inside of this stadium and be great."
"I loved that. I was f------ fired up, dog. To see Jonnu, to see Calias. You know, right there in the heat of the battle with me, man. That goes to show that it's more than about football. The brotherhood that we got outside of just football is amazing. 'Cause those dudes were like really risking their lives for me."
Hill also mentioned Drew Brooks, the Dolphins' director of team security. The fact that he considers what they did as risking their lives says a lot about how serious the situation really was. He had more to say about the incident when he addressed the media.
Hill reiterated what his agent Drew Rosenhaus said about him wanting to be a police officer and said that he wanted to work with the police to turn this into something positive.
"I do want to be able to use this platform to say what if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Worse case scenario? It's crazy," Hill said. "I want to be a cop someday. I got a state trooper hat, all that. So I've got a lot of respect for cops, man, but, obviously everybody has a bad apples in their situation. I want to be able to use this platform, you know to figure to.. to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive. On both ends. On my end and also Miami-Dade so that way we can team together and you know, do something positive for the community. 'Cause that's what it's all about. You guys are here to protect us as individuals and you know I have a platform and I want to be able to team up with you guys. That's all I got to say."