Steelers CB Had Six-Word Warning for Fans Who Want Mike Tomlin Out
There's been a question mark surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's future with the team after they lost their sixth playoff game in a row in the wild-card round.
Tomlin's been a staple in Pittsburgh since he took the team over in 2007, and it seems unlikely the Steelers will trade him away. However, there's still NFL analysts and fans who think the Steelers need to consider their options.
Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson said that Tomlin "hater" need to "be careful what you wish for."
“The message to the Tomlin haters, I would just be like, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’" Jackson said on The Christian Kuntz Podcast. "I’ve seen in my six years in Carolina, I’ve seen three coaches get fired during the season. Some guys go through their whole career and not see one head coach get fired. Period. Not let alone during the season. I’ve seen three get fired during the season. That’s crazy. I’ve been under three interim head coaches, and in six seasons.”
It sounds like Jackson's warning that if Tomlin leaves the organization, it could open a can of worms for future coaching issues in the future. Many NFL teams go through multiple coaches in consecutive years, and that's not something the Steelers organization does—They've only had three head coaches since the merger in 1970.
No updates have been given about Tomlin's status for the 2025 season, but it will continue to be a big storyline until his future is decided.