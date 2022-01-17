NFL Draft: 2022 Tropical Bowl Measurements

The following players have been measured at the 2022 Tropical Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

When is the 2022 Tropical Bowl?

January 12th-15th

Where is the 2022 Tropical Bowl?

Camping World Stadium - Orland, Florida

What time is the 2022 Tropical Bowl?

4:00 p.m. est.

Who is invited to the 2022 Tropical Bowl 2022 NFL Draft All Star Game?

American Team (White)

#1 CB Darion Dunn, Texas | 5112 | 186 | 8.875 | 33.25 | 76.125

#2 CB Rishard Dames, FIU | 5106 | 168 | 8.875 | 31.75 | 75.875

#3 WR Daylen Baldwin, Michigan | 6017 | 216 | 9.5 | 32.5 | 78.625

#4 S Tae Daley, Virginia Tech | 5106 | 194 | 8.25 | 32.5 | 77.375

#5 WR Kameron Brown, Coastal Carolina | 6020 | 214 | 9.75 | 33.125 | 78.875

#6 WR Changa Hodge, Virginia Tech | 6003 | 196 | 9 | 33.25 | 79.25

#7 WR CT Thomas, Boise State | 5082 | 168 | 9.625 | 31.375 | 75

#8 CB Tavin Harville, Robert Morris | 6001 | 196 | 9.25 | 32 | 75.75

#9 CB Caleb Holden, Merrimack | 5082 | 181 | 8.5 | 29.75 | 71.125

#10 CB David Vereen, Newberry | 5090 | 176 | 8.75 | 31.5 | 75.625

#11 CB Dio Williams, Arkansas Tech | 6002 | 193 | 9.5 | 31 | 73.375

#12 S Jonathan Alexander, Charlotte | 6017 | 215 | 8.75 | 33.625 | 79.875

#13 WR Kaylon Geiger Sr., Texas Tech | 5087 | 163 | 8 | 29.125 | 70.5

#14 QB Anthony Russo, Michigan State | 6027 | 248 | 9.25 | 31.5 | 76.625

#15 QB Westin Elliot, Merrimack | 6042 | 214 | 9.625 | 31.875 | 76.75

#16 QB Patrick O'Brien, Washington | 6040 | 212 | 10 | 31.75 | 77.125

#17 QB Terry Wilson, Kentucky | 6022 | 204 | 9.125 | 32.25 | 77.875

#18 WR Bryce Nunnelly, Western Michigan | 6003 | 188 | 8.875 | 30.875 | 72.5

#19 WR Kyric McGowan, Georgia Tech | 5106 | 196 | 9 (left) | 30.375 | 71.5

#20 CB Kyle Mayberry, Utah State | 5086 | 185 | 8.875 | 30.625 | 73.125

#21 CB Shabari Davis, Southeast Missouri State | 6001 | 186 | 9.375 | 32.375 | 77.25

#22 CB Colby Burton, Hawaii | 5091 | 173 | 9 | 31.375 | 73.75

#23 S Joe Joe Headen, Old Dominion | 5102 | 177 | 9.375 | 30.125 | 72.375

#24 S Naeem Smith, Rice | 5090 | 184 | 8.875 | 31.5 | 75.375

#25 S Warren Saba, East Carolina

#26 S Brenden Schooler, Texas | 6016 | 203 | 8.875 | 32.75 | 78.875

#27 S/LB AJ Thomas, Western Michigan | 6022 | 207 | 8.75 | 33.5 | 79.125

#28 ILB Tobias "Cash" Gilliam, Utah State | 5102 | 204 | 8.875 | 30.875 | 73.375

#29 S Eric Monroe, Texas Tech | 5114 | 202 | 9 | 32 | 76.75

#30 WR Caleb Vander-Esch, South Dakota | 6002 | 202 | 9 | 31 | 74

#31 DT Joshua Lanier, Jackson State | 5100 | 168 | 9.25 | 31 | 75.5

#32 WR Trevor Begue, Incarnate | 5103 | 193 | 8.375 | 29.875 | 69.75

#33 WR Tyriq Martin, West Alabama | 6020 | 188 | 9.375 | 32.375 | 77

#34 WR Cameron Saunders, Central Missouri | 6002 | 184 | 9.75 | 31 | 74.25

#35 WR Tywan Pearce, Concord | 5067 | 162 | 8.625 | 28.75 | 69.125

#36 WR Keith Pearson Jr., Charlotte 49ers | 5076 | 171 | 8.625 | 29 | 69.25

#37 WR Nykiem Johnson, Kent State | 5064 | 162 | 8 (right pinky disformat) | 28.75 | 68.625

#38 WR Dwight N. Blakey, Colorado Mesa | 5080 | 190 | 9.125 | 30.5 | 72.875

#39 WR Kobe Miranda, American International

#40 RB Deon Mclntosh, Washington State | 5101 | 190 | 8 | 31 | 76.375

#41 RB Quardraiz Wadley, UTEP | 5104 | 201 | 9 | 32 | 76.625

#42 RB/KR Travis Levey, Boston College | 5101 | 203 | 8.25 | 31.5 | 75.25

#43 RB Jordan Myers, Rice | 6001 | 214 | 9 | 29.75 | 72.875

#44 TE John Howland, Yale | 6053 | 257 | 9.125 | 32.625 | 78.25

#45 TE John Mitchell, FAU | 6037 | 226 | 9.25 | 33.5 | 81.75

#46 ILB Caliph Brice, FAU | 6012 | 234 | 10.125 | 32.875 | 78.375

#47 ILB Emmett Rice, Florida State | 6016 | 221 | 9.25 | 33.125 | 79.625

#48 ILB Luke Martin, Charlotte | 6005 | 222 | 9.125 | 29.125 | 71.75

#49 ILB Christian Albright, Ball State | 6017 | 228 | 8.75 | 33.75 | 80.625

#50 OL Beau Morris, SMU | 6052 | 304 | 9.25 | 33.125 | 80.375

#51 OL Gene Pryor, Hawaii | 6017 | 285 | 9.75 | 32.625 | 76.75

#52 OL TJ Jackson, Ohio | 6060 | 381 | 9.625 | 35 | 84.375

#53 OL Michael Davis, Morehead State | 6024 | 310 | 9.625 | 32 | 78.25

#54 ILB Anthony Tedesco, Delaware Valley | 5097 | 227 | 8.625 | 30.25 | 72.125

#55 OL Hunter Kelly, Charlotte | 6007 | 297 | 9.5 | 31.375 | 74.75

#56 S Charles Turner-Cox, Bluefield | 6015 | 214 | 9.5 | 33.5 | 80.125

#57 DE Keshawn James, Fayetteville State | 6015 | 279 | 9.625 | 32.75 | 78

#58 DT Ryan Boehm, Fresno State | 6017 | 275 | 9 | 32.75 | 76.5

#59 OL Baer Hunter, App State | 6014 | 304 | 9.25 | 31.375 | 77.625

#60 OL Mike VanHoeven, Eastern Michigan | 6050 | 296 | 9.5 | 32.375 | 78.5

#61 PK John Parker Romo, Virginia Tech | 5105 | 177 | 8.375 | 29.625 | 72.5

#62 LS Cole Jenkins, Buffalo State | 6003 | 237 | 9 | 31.125 | 75.375

#63 P Benjamin Niesner, Valparaiso | 5106 | 197 | 8.875 | 31 | 74

#64 S Troy Lefeged Jr., Texas State | 5101 | 186 | 8.875 | 31.5 | 73.75

#67 OL Kade Parmelly, Duke | 6026 | 305 | 10.25 | 32.75 | 80.125

#71 OL Jay Jackson-Williams, Florida A&M | 6035 | 297 | 9.75 | 34.75 | 83.25

#74 DT Tony Lamar Fair, Auburn | 6010 | 342 | 9 | 31 7/8 (left) | 75.875

#75 DT Israel Antwine, Oklahoma State | 6025 | 295 | 10 | 33 | 79.5

#77 DT Ty'Ran Dixon, Newberry | 6016 | 306 | 9.875 | 31.625 | 78.375

#90 DT Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech

#91 DE Jahari Kay, Sam Houston State | 6006 | 261 | 9.25 | 32.5 | 77.25

#92 DE Kailon Davis, UA Pine Bluff | 6017 | 237 | 9.875 | 33.125 | 79

#93 DE Thaddeus Mangum, USF | 5115 | 275 | 9.25 | 31 | 76.25

#94 DE Jacoby Jones, Texas | 6026 | 264 | 9.375 | 32.875 | 79

#95 DE Roland Walder, Eastern Kentucky | 6016 | 244 | 9.25 | 32.25 | 76.625

#96 DE Devin Smith, Cortland State | 6010 | 254 | 10 | 31.5 | 76

#98 DT Joshua Black, Syracuse | 6025 | 280 | 10.125 | 32.875 | 81.125

#99 DT Keyshon Camp, Pitt | 6024 | 275 | 9.125 | 32.5 | 78.5

National Team (Black)

#1 CB Allan George, Vanderbilt | 5112 | 189 | 9 | 32.75 | 80

#2 CB Michael McMorris, Navy | 5082 | 169 | 8.25 | 30.25 | 73.25

#3 WR Tavares "T.J." Chase, FAU | 6004 | 178 | 9 | 30 | 73.125

#4 WR Jaylen Erwin, Miami (FL) | 5103 | 172 | 9.25 | 32.125 | 76.375

#5 WR Jack Sorenson, Miami (OH) | 6001 | 186 | 8.875 | 30.75 | 74.375

#6 S Rishard Dames, FIU | 5106 | 186 | 9 | 32.625 | 76.5

#7 CB Josiah McDermit, Concordia-WI | 6004 | 219 | 9.125 | 31.375 | 74.875

#8 CB Roger Cray, Old Dominon / Western Kentucky | 5075 | 169 | 8.125 | 30.5 | 71.875

#9 CB Jerry Cantave, William Jewell | 5113 | 187 | 8.625 | 32.125 | 75.5

#10 CB Dominique Shelton, NW Missouri State | 5087 | 193 | 8.25 | 30.75 | 72.625

#11 S Tyrone Hill Jr., Washington State | 6002 | 202 | 8.5 | 31.75 | 76.25

#12 WR JaVon Hayes, Fairmont State | 5094 | 177 | 9 | 30.5 | 73.375

#13 WR Rodney "Rod" Coates, West Florida | 6010 | 182 | 9.5 | 32.5 | 77.5

#14 QB Jarrett Guarantano, Washington State | 6025 | 212 | 10.125 | 33.625 | 79.875

#15 QB Drew Plitt, Ball State | 6017 | 216 | 9 | 31.875 | 75.375

#16 QB Cole Johnson, James Madison | 6042 | 207 | 8.875 | 33.625 | 79.125

#17 S Omari Alexander, Western Kentucky | 5087 | 184 | 9.125 | 31.25 | 74

#18 S Alvinoski LaFleur, Eastern Michigan | 5102 | 197 | 9.125 | 30.125 | 71.75

#19 WR De'Vion Warren, Arkansas | 5096 | 185 | 9.25 | 30.375 | 70.25

#20 WR Balewa "BJ" Byrd, Morehead State | 5095 | 186 | 9.125 | 31 | 73.75

#21 WR Keric Wheatfall, Fresno State | 6004 | 181 | 8.75 | 30.625 | 73.375

#22 WR Caleb Thomas, Graceland | 5080 | 176 | 8.375 | 29.875 | 69.75

#23 WR Zackery Smith, Southeast Missouri State

#24 WR Jahcour Pearson, Ole Miss | 5073 | 176 | 8 (left) | 29.875 | 70.125

#25 WR Malik Honeycutt, Murray State | 5105 | 176 | 9.75 | 31.875 | 75.25

#26 WR Austin Mitchell, Southeastern Louisiana | 5077 | 161 | 8 | 30.75 | 73.375

#27 CB Joshua Valentine-Turner, FIU | 5104 | 180 | 8.25 | 30.125 | 74.25

#29 S Bailey Devine-Scott, Western New England | 5112 | 188 | 9 | 30.5 | 74.125

#30 S Tyler Jones, Virginia Union | 5111 | 196 | 8.25 | 31.875 | 74.75

#31 S/NCB Nazeeh Johnson, Marshall | 5105 | 181 | 9 | 30.375 | 71.5

#32 S Michael Hawkins, San Diego | 5107 | 201 | 8.5 | 30.875 | 72

#33 S Deontai Williams, Nebraska | 5112 | 193 | 8.625 | 31.625 | 74.75

#34 S Eugene Ford, Hawaii | 6004 | 199 | 9.25 | 32.375 | 76.25

#35 WR Aakiel Greer, St. Augustine | 6025 | 189 | 9.375 | 32 | 74.875

#36 WR Sam Flowers, Northern Colorado | 5087 | 187 | 9.625 | 31.25 | 73.625

#37 WR/RS Melvin Rouse II, Yale | 5076 | 176 | 9 | 29.75 | 71.5

#38 WR Thomas Hennigan, App State | 6010 | 207 | 9.125 | 31 | 73.5

#39 RB Sean Mcgrew, Washington | 5061 | 171 | 9 | 28.5 | 68.875

#40 RB Marcus Williams Jr., LA-Tech | 5091 | 201 | 9 | 30.5 | 71.25

#41 RB Al Mckeller, NW Missouri State | 5087 | 223 | 8.625 | 30.125 | 71.375

#42 WR Charles "Trey" Gross, Delaware State | 6014 | 212 | 9.75 | 32.5 | 78.25

#43 ILB Tyshon Fogg, Rutgers | 6012 | 235 | 9.25 | 32.875 | 78

#44 ILB Andrew Aleki, San Diego State | 6012 | 212 | 9.25 | 31.5 | 75.875

#45 TE Quentin Chaplin, North Carolina Central | 6033 | 250 | 10.125 | 33.75 | 80.125

#46 TE Justin Kasuboski, Wisconsin-Oshkosh | 6031 | 257 | 9.625 | 31 7/8 (left, R-pinky) | 75.875

#47 DE Troy Hairston II, Central Michigan | 5103 | 228 | 10 | 31.75 | 75.25

#48 ILB Caleb Bonner, Arkansas State | 6007 | 220 | 9.125 | 31.125 | 75.25

#49 ILB Nigel Peele, Fayetteville State | 5111 | 216 | 9 | 31.25 | 75.5

#50 OL Aaron Dowdell, Georgia Southern | 6026 | 325 | 9.125 | 32.75 | 79.125

#51 OL Lawrence Edwards, Georgia Southern | 6040 | 333 | 9.75 | 34.5 | 82

#52 OT/OG Justin Chase, East Carolina | 6045 | 303 | 10.125 | 33.25 | 79.75

#53 LG/LT Brandon Rolfe, UTSA | 6031 | 305 | 9.5 | 33.25 | 78.25

#54 ILB Digaan Gomis, Bishop's | 5112 | 219 | 9.125 | 32.5 | 77.625

#55 OC Josh Sokol, Sacred Heart | 6016 | 299 | 9.25 | 32.125 | 77.125

#56 DE Jaylin Swan, Illinois College | 6014 | 230 | 8 4/8 (left, r-pinky issue) | 33.25 | 79.75

#57 DE Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State | 6030 | 260 | 9.375 | 32.25 | 75.625

#58 DE Christopher Rice, Casleton | 6040 | 231 | 9.25 | 33.625 | 81

#59 OC Api Mane, FIU, Kansas | 6015 | 332 | 10.5 | 32.125 | 76.25

#60 OL Tyler Witt, Purdue | 6016 | 310 | 8.875 | 31.75 | 75.875

#61 PK Blake Mazza, SMU | 5075 | 185 | 8.75 | 28.75 | 68.875

#62 LS Daniel Cantrell, Boise State | 6001 | 240 | 9.625 | 31.125 | 73.875

#63 P Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt | 6006 | 213 | 9 | 31.375 | 74.5

#64 ILB Anthony Koclanakis, Colorado State | 5113 | 227 | 9.125 | 29.75 | 71.875

#65 DT Bryson Donnell, SE Missouri State | 6004 | 297 | 9 | 31.25 | 75.5

#67 OL Derek Schweiger, Iowa State | 6033 | 322 | 9.25 | 32.75 | 77

#71 OL Marcus Tatum, UCF | 6060 | 295 | 9.875 | 34.25 | 81.375

#74 OL Darta Lee, UTEP | 6032 | 301 | 9.75 | 34.125 | 81.25

#77 DT Dalyn Wade-Perry, Stanford | 6026 | 344 | 10.125 | 33.875 | 81.5

#90 DT Caeveon Patton, Texas State | 6005 | 293 | 10.125 | 32.375 | 78

#91 DT Jeremiah Caine, Mississippi Valley State | 6007 | 295 | 9.375 | 32.875 | 77.875

#92 DT Suh Kamara, Wake Forest | 6006 | 299 | 9.375 | 30.625 | 75.625

#93 DE TJ Johnson, Marshall | 6047 | 259 | 8 6/8 (left, R-pinky issue) | 34.75 | 83.375

#94 DT Blake Green, USF | 6007 | 269 | 10.75 | 32.5 | 78.5

#96 DE Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse | 6025 | 257 | 9.125 | 34.625 | 81.625

#98 OLB Marvin Maddox, CUP | 6021 | 249 | 10.75 | 32.625 | 78.125

#99 DT Noah Hancock, UCF | 6026 | 304 | 10.25 | 34.125 | 81.125

