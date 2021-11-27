2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

Every underclassman that has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the leading authority on the NFL Draft. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates to our underclassmen tracker and bookmark our NFL Draft Headquarters page for exclusive coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft. Celebrating 20 years of excellence!

Quarterbacks

Matt Corral, Mississippi: Declared on 11/19

Running Backs

Ricky Person, North Carolina State: Declared on 11/23

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota: Announced he will return for sixth season on 11/24.

Travis Dye, Oregon: Leaning towards not entering the draft as of 11/23.

Tiyon Evans, Tennessee: Entered the transfer portal on 11/26; could enter on the draft.

Wide Receivers

Justyn Ross, Clemson: Was confirmed by Dabo Swinney on 11/17 that he would enter the draft.

Kickers

Collin Larsh, Wisconsin: Announced he would return for a sixth season on 11/22.

Punters

Tory Taylor, Iowa: Announced he would return for 2022 season on 11/23.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view