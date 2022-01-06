Skip to main content
NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker

View the latest updated tracker for the 2022 NFL Draft Scouting Combine for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The following players have invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible, brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

When is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

  • Tuesday, March 1st to Monday March 7th

Where is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

  • Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana

What is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule?

  • TBD

How to watch the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

  • NFL Network

NFL Draft Scouting Combine

Who is invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

SS Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

DT Thomas Booker, Stanford

RB Max Borghi, Washington State

CB Montaric Brown, Arkansas

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

OG Spencer Burford, UTSA

TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU

DT Zachary Carter, Florida

OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

OLB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri

DE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

OLB Jake Hansen, Illinois

WR Johnny Johnson III, Oregon

CB Jack Jones, Arizona State

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois

CB Chase Lucas, Arizona State

ILB Jesse Luketa, Penn State

CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

FS Smoke Monday, Auburn

OG Chris Paul, Tulsa

RB D'Vonte Price, Florida International

WR Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

DE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)

OG Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

PT Jordan Stout, Penn State

FS Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

CB Josh Thompson, Texas

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

2022 nfl combine
