11 Second-Round NFL Rookies Turning Heads at Midseason: Ranking the Biggest Winners & Surprises

With Week 8 beginning via Thursday Night Football, we're approaching the midway point of the 2026 NFL campaign. That provides a decent sample size to evaluate all things 2026 NFL Draft. Today, we're assessing the class of second-round rookies.

There were 32 second-round picks. Naturally, various rookies selected between Nos. 33-64 are currently struggling. Serious injuries to several others (Chase Bisontis, De'Zhaun Stribling, and Bud Clark) have shrunk the pool of ones to evaluate.

We've identified the 11 best second-round rookies while ranking them 11-1.

Ranking the 11 Best Second-Round NFL Rookies Around Midseason

11. Treydan Stukes, S, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie safety Treydan Stukes had an interception in his debut. The former Arizona standout then missed a little time with injury. The entire Raiders defense has been terrible since then, having a negative impact on his outputs. Stukes has a pair of pass breakups as well, and has generally looked like a starting-caliber safety.

10. Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

It took a few injuries to assist him, but Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard is finally seeing regular snaps. The 47th overall selection has capitalized on his opportunities, totaling 194 yards and a touchdown over the previous three weeks. Bernard is getting open underneath the coverage while being a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers.

9. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals rookie EDGE Cashius Howell has been impactful as a rotational rusher. He ranks fifth among rookie defensive ends in pressures (13) while placing third in pass-rush WIN% (12.0). Howell notched his first career sack in Sunday's Week 7 win over the Baltimore Ravens, and could continue heating up down the stretch.

8. Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers desperately needed to hit on a cornerback in the draft and it appears they did just that. Brandon Cisse has been playing quality football. The former South Carolina standout has allowed a respectable 21 receptions on 33 targets (63.6% completion percentage) for 299 yards and two touchdowns in seven appearances. Cisse also has three pass breakups and an interception. His development is appropriately on track.

7. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

R Mason Thomas is another second-round pass rusher who has been effective. The energetic quarterback hunter has recorded 19 pressures, trailing just two EDGEs for the rookie lead. The Kansas City Chiefs have been making good use of his rotational abilities. Thomas has one sack and a stellar pass-rush win percentage of 15.6%.

6. Josiah Trotter, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter ranks second among all rookies in tackles (62). The 46th overall selection also has one sack, an interception, and a defensive touchdown. Trotter has been a flat-out playmaker for Todd Bowles' defense. He's playing like a future Pro Bowl linebacker.

5. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defender Jacob Rodriguez has been another dynamic rookie linebacker. He's registered 61 total tackles and one interception. Rodriguez has some things to clean up, as his nine missed tackles also leads all rookie linebackers. He's also somewhat struggled in coverage, but his 28 run stops is a position-high amount.

4. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

It's Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. who tops all rookies in tackles with 68. The former Texas Longhorns standout also has three pass breakups, and registered his first turnover in Week 7 when he stripped Harold Fannin Jr. of the football. Hill is playing fast and physically in Robert Saleh's aggressive scheme.

3. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

We had a first-round grade (No. 22 overall prospect) on Denzel Boston and were truly flabbergasted when he slipped to 39th overall. The Cleveland Browns were beneficiaries of a draft-day slide that didn't make sense. Boston is thriving as a throwback big-bodied boundary receiver. He currently leads all rookie receivers in touchdowns (3) while placing second in yards (372).

2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S, Cleveland Browns

Another Browns rookie? Another second-round steal we possessed a first-round grade on. Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has been excellent. McNeil-Warren has been as advertised, showcasing the same physical tone-setting skills he displayed at Toledo. The energetic DB is currently Pro Football Focus' second-highest graded safety (veterans included).

1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, New England Patriots

Among the trio of second-round EDGEs to make this list, Gabe Jacas has been the best. The New England Patriots rookie ranks second in pressures (21) among all first-year pass rushers, behind just No. 2 overall pick David Bailey. Jacas' pass-rush WIN% of 17.6% leads all rookies. He's been occasionally dominant while flashing double-digit sack potential.