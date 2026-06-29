5 Teams Whose 2026 NFL Draft Classes Already Look Better Than We Thought

We're approximately two months removed from the 2026 NFL Draft. With OTAs and mandatory minicamp having concluded around the league, we've had opportunities to reassess each draft class. Some are already looking better than others.

With summer scouting beginning for the 2027 NFL Draft cycle, training camp is gearing up to start. Rookie classes are preparing to navigate the challenges. Enjoying a strong camp can position first-year talents for a successful debut season.

After re-evaluating all 32 2026 NFL Draft classes, we've identified five that are shaping up better than initially thought.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Classes That Look Better Than We Thought

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up for cornerback Mansoor Delane, who should help them replace Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie. Fellow first-round pick Peter Woods will learn from playing next to Chris Jones. The Chiefs should get immediate contributions from both defenders.

Second-round pick R Mason Thomas should be an effective rotational rusher. He possesses the energetic profile needed to thrive as a subpackage pass rusher. Day Three wide receiver Cyrus Allen was a surprising standout during summer workouts, and running back Emmett Johnson is an underrated option behind free-agent signing Kenneth Walker III, who is at his best when sharing the backfield.

Chicago Bears

After subtracting safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard, the Chicago Bears signed Coby Bryant and drafted Dillon Thieneman in the first round to complete their new backend partnership. Thieneman is an athletic specimen. Second-round center Logan Jones could eventually be the new starter after Drew Dalman abruptly retired this offseason. Garrett Bradbury will probably be the starter this year, but Jones projects as such a natural fit in Ben Johnson's zone-based scheme.

Tight end Sam Roush will ensure the Bears can continue running 12 personnel if something happens to Colston Loveland or Cole Kmet. One of the biggest rookie surprises around the league has been Zavion Thomas. The third-round wide receiver has been a speedy playmaker during offseason workouts.

Tennessee Titans

The initial reaction to the Tennessee Titans selecting Carnell Tate at fourth overall was one of surprise. Fast forward two months later and Tate tore up OTAs while displaying chemistry with franchise quarterback Cam Ward. The top-five pick caught three touchdowns at the first open practice.

The Titans are also excited about fellow first-round pick Keldric Faulk, who head coach Robert Saleh has compared to Arik Armstead, who he previously coached. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is another Saleh-approved prospect who will crack the linebacker rotation as a rookie. Day Three running back Nicholas Singleton is an intriguing stash for the future with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears in contract years.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are pumped about rookie running back Jadarian Price, who is tasked with replacing Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks are protected by having George Holani and Zach Charbonnet (who is recovering from an ACL injury), but the excitement over Price is tangible. He's in a great situation with an offense that scored 28.4 points per game last season.

The Seahawks hit a homerun with versatile safety Nick Emmanwori last draft, and John Schneider possibly did it again with Bud Clark. Fifth-round guard Beau Stephens may be the heir apparent for Anthony Bradford, who is in a contract year. Schneider keeps stacking good draft classes.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders only made six draft picks, but they were efficient with their selections. Sonny Styles should have a profound impact on Dan Quinn's defense. With the Brandon Aiyuk saga ongoing, rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams looks ready for an immediate role if he's needed.

We felt the Commanders got a draft-weekend steal in sixth-round rookie running back Kaytron Allen. Allen was outstanding at OTAs and minicamp, and his physical running style should look even better when the pads come on at training camp. The Commanders got some instant help on offense and defense in this class.