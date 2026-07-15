Five Highly Criticized NFL Draft Classes Under Immense Pressure at Training Camp

NFL training camps are finally on the horizon. It'll provide opportunities for all 32 rookie classes from the 2026 NFL Draft to start making an impact. It's especially notable for the draft classes that were immediately questioned.

Several teams received criticism for how they approached the 2026 NFL Draft. Training camp provides an opportunity for those rookies to begin making positive impressions. The process of proving critics wrong starts with padded practices.

The following five rookie classes especially have something to prove at their respective training camps.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Rookie Classes With Something to Prove at Training Camp

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were probably the most scrutinized draft class of all. General manager James Gladstone pulled a stunner by using his first selection on blocking tight end Nate Boerkircher. The 56th overall selection spent six seasons playing college football and failed to register a single 200-receiving yard season.

Gladstone's head-scratching picks didn't stop there. The general consensus is that the Jaguars made multi-round reaches for safety Jalen Huskey (No. 100) and defensive end Wesley Williams (No. 119). Some projections had those two prospects going undrafted. This Jaguars draft class has loads to prove at training camp.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a concerning history when it comes to overdrafting running backs (Tyrion Davis-Price, Trey Sermon, Isaac Guerendo). Has he done it again with Kaelon Black? The 49ers selected Black at 90th overall, making him the first non-combine prospect to be drafted in 2026. The NFL Combine gets it wrong all the time, but Shanahan's track record makes it a pick worth questioning.

The 49ers also made mini waves by taking wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33 overall. Stribling was a pre-draft riser, but that was still slightly earlier than expected, and nobody expected him to get drafted before fellow receiver Denzel Boston. Hopefully Black and Stribling make quick impressions at camp.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs missed the postseason in 2025 for the first time since 2014. Brett Veach's roster needed an injection of ascending talent. The Chiefs hope that making three selections in the opening 40 picks will provide Andy Reid's team with enough fresh ingredients for a bounce-back year.

There'll be pressure on first-round cornerback Mansoor Delane to help replace Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie after the Chiefs traded up for him. Defensive tackle Peter Woods is still scratching the surface of his potential and needs to develop while playing with Chris Jones. R Mason Thomas needs to add rotational juice to a pass rush that notched just 35 sacks last season. Late-round picks Jadon Canady (cornerback) and Emmett Johnson (running back) are worth monitoring.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman was praised for trading up for wide receiver Makai Lemon. The trade-up became especially noteworthy after the A.J. Brown trade was finally finalized. Lemon missed the majority of offseason workouts with an injury and will be under the microscope at training camp, given who he's being tasked with replacing.

The Eagles doubled down on pass catchers in the second round by selecting tight end Eli Stowers. Stowers is a historically impressive athlete (45.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-3 broad jump at the NFL Combine), but he's still smoothing out the rougher edges of his skill set at the position after previously playing quarterback. Third-round offensive tackle Markel Bell is a mammoth blocker at 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds with 36.5-inch arms. Bell must showcase future starter potential at camp.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all-in on the 2026 season after hiring Mike McCarthy as head coach and welcoming Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback. They'll need immediate contributions from their rookie class to get them where they want to go. First-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor provides insurance for the injury situation surrounding regular starter Broderick Jones (veteran Dylan Cook is also a factor at offensive tackle).

Second-round pick Germie Bernard was arguably the most pro-ready wide receiver prospect in the entire draft class. His skill set should really complement what DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. bring to the table. If Bernard is as-advertised underneath the coverage, he'll help maximize Rodgers in the quarterback's age 43 season.