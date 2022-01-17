Skip to main content
Player(s)
Damarri Mathis
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Panthers

NFL Draft Profile: Damarri Mathis, Cornerback, Pittsburgh Panthers

NFL draft profile scouting report for Pittsburgh Cornerback, Damarri Mathis
i

#21
Pos: CB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 195
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland High School

R

Damarri Mathis Pittsburgh Panthers

One-Liner:

Feisty cornerback with below average size and average athleticism.

Pros:

Outside cornerback who frequently plays bail technique and press coverage in a cover four heavy secondary. Mathis is technically sound in man coverage, taking few false steps. He uses the sideline to redirect receivers towards it and create small windows. His hip fluidity is above average. At the catch point, he makes an effort to play the football. A vocal pre-snap communicator, Mathis gets his teammates lined up. He rallies to the ball with quick recognition skills. In the run game, Mathis is feisty and battles to gain outside leverage even when he has a size disadvantage.

Cons:

Possessing below average size and average athleticism makes Mathis a mismatch against receivers that bring size or speed. He lacks suddenness and twitch and gets beat on vertical routes where he has a tendency to get grabby. Despite landing his hands, Mathis is unable to impact receivers consistently in press coverage due to poor strength. When he misses at the line, he is unable to recover. Occasional mental lapses lead to blown coverages. Mathis is a poor tackler who comes in with his shoulder and fails to wrap up.

Summary:

Below average sized cornerback with average athleticism who plays with a feisty attitude. Mathis is technically sound and displays quick recognition skills. He lacks athleticism to cover receivers with size or speed and tackles poorly. Mathis projects as a nickel cornerback who could start out on a practice squad depending on depth at the position and special teams impact. Because of his athletic limitations, he will be a replacement level player at best.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.9/7.0

