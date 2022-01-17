NFL Draft Profile: Damarri Mathis, Cornerback, Pittsburgh Panthers
#21
Pos: CB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 195
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland High School
Damarri Mathis Pittsburgh Panthers
One-Liner:
Feisty cornerback with below average size and average athleticism.
Pros:
Outside cornerback who frequently plays bail technique and press coverage in a cover four heavy secondary. Mathis is technically sound in man coverage, taking few false steps. He uses the sideline to redirect receivers towards it and create small windows. His hip fluidity is above average. At the catch point, he makes an effort to play the football. A vocal pre-snap communicator, Mathis gets his teammates lined up. He rallies to the ball with quick recognition skills. In the run game, Mathis is feisty and battles to gain outside leverage even when he has a size disadvantage.
Cons:
Possessing below average size and average athleticism makes Mathis a mismatch against receivers that bring size or speed. He lacks suddenness and twitch and gets beat on vertical routes where he has a tendency to get grabby. Despite landing his hands, Mathis is unable to impact receivers consistently in press coverage due to poor strength. When he misses at the line, he is unable to recover. Occasional mental lapses lead to blown coverages. Mathis is a poor tackler who comes in with his shoulder and fails to wrap up.
Summary:
Below average sized cornerback with average athleticism who plays with a feisty attitude. Mathis is technically sound and displays quick recognition skills. He lacks athleticism to cover receivers with size or speed and tackles poorly. Mathis projects as a nickel cornerback who could start out on a practice squad depending on depth at the position and special teams impact. Because of his athletic limitations, he will be a replacement level player at best.
Background:
Grades:
Current Player Value/Potential Player Value
5.9/7.0
Read More
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
- College Gridiron Showcase
- Hula Bowl
- Tropical Bowl (COMING SOON)
- NFLPA Bowl (COMING SOON)
- East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)
- Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)
Scouting Reports
2022 NFL Mock Drafts
Fantasy Football Rankings
Devy Rankings
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Pro Football Free Agent Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
#21
Pos: CB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 195
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland High School
Damarri Mathis Pittsburgh Panthers
One-Liner:
Feisty cornerback with below average size and average athleticism. Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In