NFL Draft Profile: Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU Tigers

#18

Pos: LB

Ht: 6025

Wt: 245

DOB: 6/28/00

Eligible: 2022

Baton Rouge, LA

Southern Lab High School

Damone Clark

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Possessing great size and length to play the linebacker position, Clark has above average athleticism and build-up speed to cover ground once he gets going. Showing good eyes for the most part, he locates ball carriers and flows towards them. Clark sees and fills holes quickly. He is strong enough to drag down big ball carriers. With his length, he flashes the ability to stack and shed using a rip move. After play action, Clark finds and takes away underneath routes. His speed allows him to carry backs on wheel routes and tight ends up the seam.

Cons:

Leinweber: Despite his size, Clark is unable to stack and shed consistently, failing to anchor and getting driven off the ball. When taking on blocks, he gets tunnel vision on them, missing runners. He does not blow up and dispose of smaller blockers. Clark is unable to get angles on ball carriers in space, frequently missing in one on one situations. Quick route runners separate underneath as he is slow to change directions. Clark lacks closing speed to be dangerous on the blitz and rarely squares runners up in the hole.

Summary:

Leinweber: A linebacker with impressive size, Clark has build-up speed to run with tight ends and play with enough range at the second level. He does not play to his size when taking on blocks and lacks short-area movement skills. Clark projects as a developmental linebacker due to his size and athleticism. If he can become more physical and improve pursuit angles he will at least be a backup with starting potential at MIKE.

One-Liners

Leinweber: MIKE linebacker with build-up speed and great size. Does not play to his frame and takes inefficient angles.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.4 / 7.8