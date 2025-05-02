Drake Maye Reveals Now-Teammate Stefon Diggs Was On His Fantasy Team in High School
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye seemed excited by every one of the Pats' newest draftees, but it was fun to hear him talk about a different offseason pick-up while speaking with reporters at a Thursday presser.
Specifically, Maye was asked about veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whom the Patriots added back in March. And the young QB said he was particularly jazzed at the opportunity to throw to Diggs, especially because he used to have the 31-year-old receiver on his fantasy and Madden teams in high school.
"Stefon, he's one of those guys growing up when I was in high school he was young in the league. I had him on my fantasy team and things like that, playing with him in Madden. So it's pretty cool to hopefully now this season be throwing to him," Maye said. "He's coming back obviously from injury and looks like he's doing great. He's been around. I think it's just going to be cool to throw to a receiver who's made plays like he has, who's made big plays in playoff games, who's been in different schemes, who's played with high-level quarterbacks."
Watch that answer below:
Diggs then caught wind of Maye's comments and posted a two-emoji response to Instagram:
Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 season and was sidelined for the remainder of the year. Prior to that, he had racked up 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
After one go with the Houston Texans, the pass-catcher signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots this offseason and will join a receiving corps that includes Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and now 2025 draftee Kyle Williams. He might find himself fitting right in with the offense, specifically with Maye: the receiver has likened the QB to Josh Allen, for whom Diggs was a favorite target during his four years in Buffalo.
As for his injury status, Diggs declined to publicly commit to a recovery timeline just one month ago, but he did note that he was making good progress at the time.
“I’m ahead of schedule, trying to stay ahead of schedule,” he said. “I’ve been pretty serious about the grind process as far as that we’re rehabbing and everything, so shoutout Dr. Reef."