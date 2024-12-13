Dre Greenlaw Shared a Sweet Moment With Fred Warner Ahead of Return From Injury
Thursday night’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams marked the first time Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw was back on the field since suffering an injury in the Super Bowl all the way back in February.
Ahead of his return to the field, Greenlaw shared a sweet moment in the tunnel with teammate Fred Warner.
With the lights down as the 49ers prepared to maek their entrance onto the field, Warner and Greenlaw embraced.
It’s been a rough year for the 49ers, who have battled injuries across the roster and have fallen quite a long way from their dominant run through the NFC last season.
At 6-7 heading into Thursday night’s contest, San Francisco is in desperate need of a win to keep their hopes of reaching the postseason and defending their title as NFC champions.
Greenlaw’s return to the defense will undoubtedly help the effort.