Drew Brees to Debut As Analyst on Fox Broadcast in Week 11 NFC Clash
Drew Brees's first foray into broadcasting didn't go so well and didn't last for very long as his NBC tenure came to an end after one much-maligned season. That experience did not take away any of his self-belief that he can be a top-three analyst if someone provides him with a microphone and Fox Sports is now willing to do that.
The network has called upon the soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback to replace Mark Sanchez, who will not be returning to the booth. Brees will make his debut on Sunday alongside Adam Amin in Fox's No. 3 booth working the Green Bay Packers-New York Giants game.
It's a good spot and a good pairing for Brees. There is plenty of intrigue around the Giants after they fired Brian Daboll and plenty of consternation around the Packers after the dropped a very winnable game at home against the Eagles. Brees clearly, and understandably, has No. 1 booth aspirations.
His path to that status is a lot clearer than it was a few months ago. But it'll be interesting to see what his re-tooled approach will look like. He's been making appearances on First Take in recent weeks and has driven some conversation. The tight windows and real-time reacting required for a Sunday will be different.