Drew Brees Weighs in on Saints' Tyler Shough, QB Battle After Derek Carr Retirement
Drew Brees, second on the NFL's all-time passing yards and touchdowns lists, knows quarterback talent when he sees it.
And even though he admitted he hasn't taken a deep dive into film on New Orleans Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough, Brees still likes what he sees.
"I've seen what the fans have seen," Brees told reporters at the opening of a new Surge Entertainment center in Metairie, La., on Saturday. "I haven't really dove deep to take a look at his college film. I think what's impressive to me is, the kid has faced a lot of adversity and he's overcome it every step of the way.
"Obviously spent a lot of time in college. Three years at Oregon, three years at Tech and one year at Louisville. I love [Louisville coach] Jeff Brohm. Jeff Brohm was Purdue's head coach for a long time. Developed Aidan O'Connell and a few others. So he's kind of known as one of those guys who can develop QBs. And obviously, Tyler Shough really thrived in that offense with him last year."
Brees, a 13-time Pro Bowler who helped capture the Saints' lone Super Bowl title in 2010, sees shades of one former New Orleans teammate in Shough.
"I think [Shough's] big, strong, tough, standing there. Deliver the ball, take shots. Had three season-ending injuries in college—Honestly, a lot of similarities to Taysom Hill. Taysom Hill was one of those guys coming out of college who had spent four, five years in college and had some major injuries. But man, whenever he played, he played really, really well."
Shough, the Saints' second-round selection in the 2025 draft, as well as Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, have been thrust into the spotlight after the sudden retirement of QB Derek Carr earlier in May. After Carr's retirement, first-year Saints coach Kellen Moore declared an open competition between the three youngsters for New Orleans's starting QB job. Rattler and Haener have made a combined seven career NFL starts. The Saints this past week signed rookie undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers, adding a fourth player to the QB room.
"So, we'll see how this thing shakes out," Brees said. "I'm not giving anybody the job right now. I know we went out and drafted Tyler Shough in the second round but I'm sure Haener and Rattler have something to say about that. Competitions bring out the best in everybody. I'm sure Kellen's excited to mold these guys."
The Saints' first round of organized team activities begins on May 20 and the first day of mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10.