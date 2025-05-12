Saints to Sign Undrafted Rookie Quarterback After Derek Carr Retirement
New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore already explained that the team will be undergoing a quarterback competition for the starting role this offseason since Derek Carr retired, and now the team is throwing a fourth quarterback into the mix.
The Saints signed undrafted quarterback Hunter Dekkers from Iowa Western and Iowa State on Monday pending a physical, per Saints reporter Mike Triplett. Dekkers tried out for a spot during the Saints' rookie minicamp this past week.
Dekkers finished his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College after he lost his remaining NCAA eligibility for betting on an Iowa State game in 2021. Since he bet on his own team, he received a permanent loss of eligibility. Now, he's attempting to make a career in the NFL.
Dekkers will join last year's fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler, this year's second-round pick Tyler Shough and longtime backup Jake Haener in the quarterback room this offseason. If Dekkers earns a spot on the roster, it will likely be as a backup to one of the Saints' other quarterbacks.
Shough explained over the weekend that the Saints seem to be giving all their quarterback options a fair opportunity to compete for the starting role. Now there will be two rookies and a second-year player competing, meaning there's a lot of inexperience in the quarterback room. They will have chances to grow over the course of their training this offseason and also while they compete during the 2025 season.