Drew Rosenhaus Calls Tyreek Hill Situation ‘Heartbreaking’ in Latest Update
Tyreek Hill was pulled over and detained by police on his way into Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on the ground by officers during the stop.
His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with ESPN's Jeff Darlington after Hill had been released and was dressing for the season-opener. Rosenhaus shared the latest details and probably the last we'll hear until the game is over and Hill gets a chance to speak.
"It's a heartbreaking situation," Rosenhaus told Darlington. "Obviously, I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police. He is going to play today. Number one, he's okay. Number two, he's going to play. Number three, apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium. How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground by police is mind-boggling to me. I'm deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this. We will look out for Tyreek, but I'm not going to make any allegations at this time.
"The most important thing is Tyreek is okay physically," Rosenhaus continued. "Mentally, he was very distraught about what happened. Tyreek has told me over and over he is a big supporter of police. He was telling the police there I want to be a police officer in the future, but this is crazy. I've never seen anything like this."
Darlington, obviously, has seen something like this. He happened to be on the scene when something similar happened to Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship.
Rosenhaus said he was distraught and shocked and also called the situation "complete unneccessary" and didn't know how long Hill had been handcuffed. Rosenhaus also revealed that Dolphins teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith arrived on the scene and tried to help Hill.