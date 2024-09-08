Stephen A. Smith Furious Over Tyreek Hill's Treatment in Arrest Video
The first Sunday of the NFL season got off to a shocking start as Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill was handcuffed by police on his way to Hard Rock Stadium. Eventually the news emerged that Hill had been detained for a traffic violation and ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported he was placed in handcuffs after a verbal altercation with an officer. Hill was eventually released and made it to the stadium; he still fully plans to play in the Dolphins' Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There were numerous videos of Hill's detainment circulating around the Internet, and Stephen A. Smith was furious about how it looked. The ESPN personality compared the situation to that of Scottie Scheffler's and asked why Hill was treated differently than the golfer.
"Look for yourself," Smith tweeted over a video sent out by colleague Adam Schefter. "This is b.s. Totally unnecessary. And btw…., I know the Scottie Scheffler incident was in Georgia — not Florida — and he was arrested, detained, booked. I also know we don’t know all the details, blah….blah…..blah! But he wasn’t faced down on the ground in cuffs? Then forcibly sat down again by officers a second time. Nah! This story isn’t going away — and it doesn’t need to."
Earlier this year, Scheffler was arrested on his way to the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. He was detained and booked for a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, as well as three misdemeanors. The charges were eventually dropped.
Smith is definitely right about one thing here: this is not a story that will go away anytime soon. And this will certainly not be the last time Hill's situation is compared to Scheffler's.