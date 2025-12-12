EA Sports Reveals Philip Rivers’s New Madden Rating Ahead of Comeback with Colts
Philip Rivers is back.
On Wednesday morning, the 44-year-old was signed to the Colts’ practice squad following injuries to just about the entirety of their quarterback room, and according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, it looks like the team is getting ready to start him under center on Sunday against the Seahawks.
Given that Rivers has been retired from the NFL for the last five seasons, a handful of clerical hurdles needed to be fleshed out prior to his return. He was able to get his No. 17 jersey back thanks to somewhat of a loophole in the league rules, the Pro Football Hall of Fame had to clarify that Rivers's eligibility clock will reset should he sign to the active roster, and—perhaps most importantly—EA Sports added him into their Madden NFL 26 video game, and gave him an updated set of ratings.
According to @EAMaddenNFL on X (formerly Twitter) Rivers has a 70 overall rating in Madden 26. Additionally, he has an 83 throw power rating, an 86 short throw accuracy rating, and a 59 speed rating.
The Colts are headed to Seattle on Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Lumen Field. We'll be on the edge of our seats to see if Rivers ultimately gets the nod under center.