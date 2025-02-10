Eagles’ A.J. Brown Had Perfect One-Liner to Blowing Out Chiefs in Revenge Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles entered Super Bowl LIX with a simple two-word mantra: Unfinished business. On Sunday night, they emerged as champions of the world against the Kansas City Chiefs, dethroning the team they lost to in the big game two years ago.
Jason Kelce had a premonition about it beforehand. So did the Eagles' defense. But the business wasn't yet finished until Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped lift his team to a stunning 40-22 blowout win over the Chiefs for the franchise's second Super Bowl title.
Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown was among those in Philly left embittered by the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Kansas City in 2022, a game marred by controversial penalties and concerns about the slippery field.
Brown spoke to NFL insider Dianna Russini after Sunday's victory and was asked for his thoughts on finally getting sweet payback against their AFC rivals.
"To do it like this though, to absolutely blow them out—what were you guys saying to each other on the sidelines?" Russini asked as green confetti rained from above.
"We can't rewrite history but we can make it even," Brown said.
Mic drop.
The Chiefs and Eagles are now tied in recent head-to-head Super Bowl history as both Patrick Mahomes and Hurts have won one apiece through two matchups. The two quarterbacks' individual stats in those games look eerily similar, with Hurts surprisingly having the edge in first downs, touchdowns and turnovers. When it comes to Super Bowl narratives for next year and beyond, Mahomes will be the one seeking redemption now.