Eagles Bench Reaction to Saquon Barkley's Backwards Hurdle Was Amazing
Saquon Barkley did something no one has ever seen before during the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. After successfully executing a spin move to avoid a tackle, Barkley started to spin away from another tackler, but stopped mid-spin and hurdled a defender backwards.
It was such an incredible play that they were still talking about it on the Monday Night Football broadcast a day later, but it was just as amazing in the moment. You can see that from the bench's reaction.
One fan was recording from the stands behind the Eagles' sideline on Sunday afternoon and caught a portion of the team freaking out. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis walks away shaking his head while safety Reed Blankenship puts both hands on his head like Kevin McCallister applying aftershave in Home Alone. That's how shocking the move was. And behind him someone else from the team just put both his hands on top of his head.
The NFL needs to release more footage of players reacting to this play.