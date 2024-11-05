SI

Eagles Bench Reaction to Saquon Barkley's Backwards Hurdle Was Amazing

Stephen Douglas

The Philadelphia Eagles bench reacts to Saquon Barkley’s insane highlight.
The Philadelphia Eagles bench reacts to Saquon Barkley’s insane highlight. / TikTok @ziglock
In this story:

Saquon Barkley did something no one has ever seen before during the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. After successfully executing a spin move to avoid a tackle, Barkley started to spin away from another tackler, but stopped mid-spin and hurdled a defender backwards.

It was such an incredible play that they were still talking about it on the Monday Night Football broadcast a day later, but it was just as amazing in the moment. You can see that from the bench's reaction.

One fan was recording from the stands behind the Eagles' sideline on Sunday afternoon and caught a portion of the team freaking out. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis walks away shaking his head while safety Reed Blankenship puts both hands on his head like Kevin McCallister applying aftershave in Home Alone. That's how shocking the move was. And behind him someone else from the team just put both his hands on top of his head.

The NFL needs to release more footage of players reacting to this play.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL