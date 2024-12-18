NFL Insider Says Eagles' Big Dom Had Impactful Advice for Jalen Hurts During Bye Week
For a team sitting pretty at 12–2, the Philadelphia Eagles have certainly experienced plenty of drama of late.
Jalen Hurts and the relationship the Eagles quarterback has with some of his teammates (namely A.J. Brown) has made headlines in recent weeks, largely due to some out-of-turn comments from Brandon Graham. Brown and Hurts made clear there's no bad blood between them, and it even seems that the quarterback has gone out of his way throughout the season to make sure that he was in good standing with all of his teammates.
NFL insider Jay Glazer dropped an eye-opening report on Tuesday, offering some insight into the connection Hurts has with his comrades. According to Glazer, Hurts received a visit at his home during the Eagles' bye week in Week 5 from Graham and "Big Dom" Disandro. The message they conveyed was that they needed Hurts to "connect more" with the team.
Hurts, in turn, did exactly that
"As a quarterback you kind of get lost in that, there's so much other stuff you’ve got to do. And he went out of his way. He met with the offensive line, connected. He met with [Nick] Sirianni several times, connected with him. Connected with like—he went out of his way, with Graham, with everybody to connect with them more," Glazer reported.
"And they all credit him with doing a great job for it. And it's just not out there how good of a job he's done to connect with his teammates," he added.
Glazer made clear that any drama the Eagles have experienced in the aftermath of Graham's comments were "way bigger outside the building than inside the building." Hurts's leadership has helped Philadelphia win 10 straight games, and the team hasn't lost since the meeting at his house with Graham and Big Dom.