Eagles Defender Calls Out Radio Host For Criticism of Jalen Hurts After Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts quieted many of his critics by playing one of the best games of his career during the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. This included Philadelphia sports radio host, Joe DeCamara, who was called out by Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham after the victory.
Graham joined Sports Radio 94WIP on Tuesday, and after getting congratulated for the win, Graham immediately called out DeCamara for his criticism of Hurts.
"Man I appreciate you, I appreciate you," Graham said, before adding playfully, "So you know I've got to jump right to it, so where does this put Jalen Hurts for you?"
DeCamara responded, “A lot higher than I had him!”
Graham teased DeCamara again, asking: “Did Saquon save him this game?”
DeCamara previously indicated in October that he was unsure of if Hurts should be the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback. He has backed off some of that thinking, particularly after Hurts's strong performance in the NFC championship game victory over the Washington Commanders, where he scored four total touchdowns in the 55-23 win.
During the dominant victory that captured the Eagles' second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, Hurts threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, including a pretty 46-yard downfield throw to DeVonta Smith. He rushed for another 72 yards and a touchdown, and his lone blemish was an interception he threw early in the game.
The performance earned Hurts the Super Bowl MVP award, and has in turn shut down much of the noise surrounding him and his play.