Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell Gets Shoutout on U.S. House Floor Following Super Bowl Win
It's been a good week for Quinyon Mitchell.
After winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs alongside his Philadelphia Eagles teammates on Sunday, the rookie defender is now getting shoutouts on the U.S. House Floor.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio representative Marcy Kaptur took time to recognize Mitchell—a former University of Toledo Rocket—for his accomplishments:
"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize and celebrate achievements of Quinyon Mitchell, a proud University of Toledo Rocket, and now a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles," said Kaptur with a photo of Mitchell holding his Super Bowl championship t-shirt behind her. "Last year I stood before you and said that Quinyon Mitchell would make Northwest Ohio proud on the national stage, and he has done exactly that, helping lead the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LIX. His dedication, discipline, and talent have set him apart, earning him respect across the league as a key player of one of the NFL's top defenses."
"Mr. Mitchell is not the only Rocket making waves on football's biggest stage," she continued. "I want to extend special recognition to fellow Eagle Dallas Gant. He also won the Super Bowl alongside Quinyon. Their journeys from Toledo to the grandest stage in football are a living testament to the strength of our athletic programs and the hardworking spirit of the people of Northwest Ohio communities. Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on your championship and to Quinyon and Dallas. You make us proud and all of Northwest Ohio proud. Go Rockets. Thank you, Mr. Speaker."
Pretty cool.
After failing to log an interception over 17 regular season games, Mitchell came up big for Philly in the playoffs. Over their four postseason games, he forced two turnovers while also tallying 14 total tackles—including three in Super Bowl LIX.