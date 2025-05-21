SI

Eagles Celebrate Tush Push Win Over Packers With Simple Two-Word Message

With the tush push ban failing to pass on Wednesday, the Eagles took a victory lap.

The Packers' proposal to ban the Eagles' favorite play failed on Wednesday
The Packers' proposal to ban the Eagles' favorite play failed on Wednesday / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Back in February the Green Bay Packers kicked off months of discussion by proposing to ban the tush push play made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles over the last few seasons. The discourse got contentious to the point NFL owners didn't even vote on the proposal in March, instead choosing to delay it until May so everybody involved could do more research and make up their minds.

On Wednesday, the vote was finally held and the tush push was not banned. The proposal failed. The defending Super Bowl champs, and all other teams, will be permitted to run the tush push play in 2025.

To celebrate, the Eagles took a big victory lap on social media punctuated by a two-word message sent via tweet minutes after news broke of the vote's results: "Push On."

For extra salt in the wound the social media team chose a picture from Philly's playoff win over the Packers in January to use in the post.

Shortly afterwards the team posted a 26-minute compilation of tush push plays to its YouTube channel. An impressive bit of dancing on the grave.

The vote just barely failed, with the proposal coming up just two votes short of the required 24 needed to ban the play. But it will live on for 2025, and clearly the Eagles are pleased about it.

