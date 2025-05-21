Eagles Celebrated Tush Push Vote With the Pettiest Highlight Video Ever
The Philadelphia Eagles scored a major victory on Wednesday, as their signature play was not banned by the NFL. They celebrated in the pettiest way possible.
After the NFL's vote to ban the "Tush Push" failed by two votes, the Eagles were clearly thrilled. They took to social media and posted a graphic with the words "Push On," then uploaded a hilarious video to YouTube.
The video, posted to the team's official YouTube account, featured an incredible 26 minutes of Tush Push highlights.
Click on this to watch it on YouTube:
That's good stuff right there. We love professional sports franchises gloating like this, so fair play to the Eagles.
Philadelphia rode the Tush Push play to a win in Super Bowl LIX in February, and you can be sure that head coach Nick Sirianni will continue to use it regularly moving forward.
Every other NFL team is free to use the play, but the Eagles have perfected it.