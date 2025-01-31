Eagles Do Something Awesome for Fan Who Was Seriously Injured in New Orleans Attack
Lifelong Eagles fan Ryan Quigley’s trip to the Big Easy this February will be extra special for an incredibly heartwarming reason.
In just over a week, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the site of the horrific truck attack on New Year’s Day that killed 14 and injured at least 35 people.
Quigley, a former Princeton running back, was on Bourbon Street that morning and suffered broken bones in his leg, back and face. His best friend and Princeton teammate, Tiger Bech, was killed during the attack.
In the wake of the New Orleans tragedy, the Eagles invited Quigley to their practice facility along with Bech’s sister, Ginnie. Quigley arrived on crutches as he continued to recover from his injuries and was greeted by several members of the Eagles including Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.
“Tiger is like the biggest fan, he’s gone to every home game last year, all year, after every win,” Quigley said. “I told him if we make it, I promised I’m going to take him to the Super Bowl. I’d love nothing more than to still take him.”
Graham then revealed two Super Bowl LIX tickets: one for Quigley, and one for Bech.
“Let’s go baby,” a visibly emotional Quigley said. “One more. Bring it home.”
Nothing but class from the Eagles organization.
"I've always heard about these stories. But when Brandon [Graham] came up and gave me those tickets, I broke down. To be a part of that story and to share it with the Eagles in helping them share Tiger's story, I mean, it truly means the world," Quigley said.