Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Cries After Family Adorably Interrupts Super Bowl Interview

The Eagles coach has reached the mountaintop in his second Super Bowl appearance.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has captured his first Super Bowl title.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has captured his first Super Bowl title.
The Philadelphia Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the most memorable moment of that matchup for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was the internet meme of him crying during the national anthem.

This time though, in Super Bowl LIX, Sirianni's second appearance in three seasons, the Eagles are Super Bowl champions, after defeating the Chiefs in the title rematch, 40-22.

Sandwiched between a Super Bowl loss two years ago and Sunday's Lombardi-winning affair was a season that ended in a wild-card loss a year ago, which put immense pressure on the coach entering the 2024 campaign.

The fourth-year Eagles coach delivered in the face of adversity, and is now a Super Bowl champion.

All of the emotions—from the highs to the lows—came to a head on Sunday night in the immediate aftermath of the victory when Sirianni saw his family for the first time on the field.

Sirianni was clearly overcome with emotion and rightfully so. The coaching job in Philadelphia comes with immense pressure, but he delivered the city a world championship.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

