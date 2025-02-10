Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Cries After Family Adorably Interrupts Super Bowl Interview
The Philadelphia Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the most memorable moment of that matchup for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was the internet meme of him crying during the national anthem.
This time though, in Super Bowl LIX, Sirianni's second appearance in three seasons, the Eagles are Super Bowl champions, after defeating the Chiefs in the title rematch, 40-22.
Sandwiched between a Super Bowl loss two years ago and Sunday's Lombardi-winning affair was a season that ended in a wild-card loss a year ago, which put immense pressure on the coach entering the 2024 campaign.
The fourth-year Eagles coach delivered in the face of adversity, and is now a Super Bowl champion.
All of the emotions—from the highs to the lows—came to a head on Sunday night in the immediate aftermath of the victory when Sirianni saw his family for the first time on the field.
Sirianni was clearly overcome with emotion and rightfully so. The coaching job in Philadelphia comes with immense pressure, but he delivered the city a world championship.