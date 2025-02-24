Eagles DC Told Players Second Half vs. Chiefs ‘Unacceptable’ Ahead of Super Bowl Parade
The Philadelphia Eagles executed one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent Super Bowl memory with their 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. During the win that brought Philadelphia its second ever Super Bowl victory, the Eagles completely shut down Patrick Mahomes in a manner few teams have done over his incredible career.
The Eagles defense held Mahomes and the Chiefs offense scoreless and to just 23 yards during the first half. They intercepted Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, twice, including one pick that was returned for a touchdown. They sacked Mahomed six times, and applied rampant pressure that kept Mahomes from ever establishing a rhythm, and did it without blitzing one time.
Despite their trouncing of the Chiefs, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was not pleased with the defense's second half performance in the game. Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt recalled the team going into meetings the day before the Super Bowl parade for a run down of how the parade would go. After the offense left, Hunt said that Fangio went over the game with the defense, even though they had already won the Super Bowl and the season had ended.
Fangio had some harsh criticism for how his defense closed out the game vs. the Chiefs.
“This is unacceptable," Hunt recalled Fangio saying. "Circles the 2nd half. Unacceptable 22 points ... They didn't score in the first half. We're having a meeting after the Super Bowl. He wants perfection.”
The Chiefs did score 22 points, but the majority of those points came in the fourth quarter when the Eagles already had a decisive lead. Even when the Chiefs churned out some production in garbage time, they never gained a real rhythm and the outcome of the game was not in question.
In a sense, it feels ridiculous that Fangio brought this up on the heels of their Super Bowl parade, especially since the Chiefs only produced in garbage time. On the other hand, this tenacity, toughness, and attention to detail is precisely why Fangio turned the Eagles from one of the worst defenses in the league in 2023 to No. 1 in 2024.
Without Fangio and this mentality, it is hard to see the Eagles becoming the dominant defensive unit they were throughout much of the season and Super Bowl.