Eagles Destroy Giants With Perfect ‘Always Sunny’ GIF After Easy Win
The Eagles got some revenge on the Giants on Sunday, rolling at home to a 38-20 victory over their NFC East rivals. The victory came just two weeks after New York got the best of Philadelphia in their first meeting of the season.
The Eagles were led by their star running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for 150 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win. It was his first 100-yard game of the season, which Eagles fans had to love to see from their running back who had just over 2,000 yards on the ground last season.
After the win, the Eagles' social media team got a little revenge on the Giants, too, as they clapped back at a tweet New York posted after their win on Oct. 9. That initial tweet was a reference to the hit TV show Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with the message: "The gang has a long drive home."
The Eagles quote tweeted that on Sunday with a GIF from the show of Mac throwing a beer bottle at a guy on a bike.
Check this out:
Too good.
The Eagles are now cruising at 6-2 on the year while the Giants are 2-6 and now without another one of their offensive stars as rookie running back Cam Scattebo dislocated his ankle in the loss and will undergo surgery Sunday night. There is no timetable yet for his return but it appears his season is probably over.
Sadly these two teams will not meet again this season. The Eagles got the last laugh in this yearly battle, both on and off the field.