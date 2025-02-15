SI

Eagles Fan Caught Footage of Howie Roseman Getting Hit By Beer Can During Parade

Roseman was OK after the incident.

Josh Wilson

Roseman acknowledged his new scar during his speech at the end of the Eagles' parade
In this story:

Footage of the now infamous beer can that gave Eagles executive Howie Roseman a massive forehead scar has found its way to social media.

Take a look, but be warned, despite the absence of blood or gore, it still looks incredibly painful for the general manager:

In what could have been a much more harmful moment, Roseman was evidently able to collect himself, seen walking down Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward the end of the parade, interacting with fans. When he got to the podium to say a few words to the raucous Philly faithful crowd, he opened his speech by making light of the battle scar he earned.

There were a few other incidents of errant beer cans tossed at busses hitting unknowing atendees both on buses and in crowds. A drone was also damaged, unlikely to earn much public sympathy.

Can tossing, anecdotally, feels like a newer development at title parades, one that is innocent in intent but clearly a potential danger to spectators and honorees alike.

More concerning is the presence of gun violence at the last two championship parades. Last year, an incident in Kansas City killed one and wounded 22. This year, a shooting wounded two in Philadelphia, but they are said to be in stable condition.

Josh Wilson
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

