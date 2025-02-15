Eagles Fan Caught Footage of Howie Roseman Getting Hit By Beer Can During Parade
Footage of the now infamous beer can that gave Eagles executive Howie Roseman a massive forehead scar has found its way to social media.
Take a look, but be warned, despite the absence of blood or gore, it still looks incredibly painful for the general manager:
In what could have been a much more harmful moment, Roseman was evidently able to collect himself, seen walking down Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward the end of the parade, interacting with fans. When he got to the podium to say a few words to the raucous Philly faithful crowd, he opened his speech by making light of the battle scar he earned.
There were a few other incidents of errant beer cans tossed at busses hitting unknowing atendees both on buses and in crowds. A drone was also damaged, unlikely to earn much public sympathy.
Can tossing, anecdotally, feels like a newer development at title parades, one that is innocent in intent but clearly a potential danger to spectators and honorees alike.
More concerning is the presence of gun violence at the last two championship parades. Last year, an incident in Kansas City killed one and wounded 22. This year, a shooting wounded two in Philadelphia, but they are said to be in stable condition.