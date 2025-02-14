Howie Roseman Made Perfect Joke About Getting Hit in Head By Off-Target Beer Can
The Philadelphia Eagles stood atop the Rocky Steps to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory Friday. In a joyous day for the entire city, team officials and players got an opportunity to thank fans for their support and hype up the crowd for another potential title run next season. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was one of the first to address the sea of fans and he started with an electric message.
Apparently, Roseman was the victim of some friendly fire before he got to the podium. Posts flooded social media of a new cut rounded across his forehead after he was hit with a rogue beer can. Defensive end Josh Sweat confirmed the incident.
The Eagles' executive is a quick thinker and used the moment for the perfect pivot to begin his speech.
"I bleed for this city," Roseman exclaimed as he stepped up to the microphone, Lombardi Trophy and cigar in hand. "Go Eagles!"
"Our players, our staff have done an unbelievable job," Roseman continued. "We are two-time world champs and we're coming back strong. Go Birds!"
Roseman, the Eagles' architect, kept his speech short. But he couldn't have opened it any better when you consider the circumstances. He's now a two-time Super Bowl champion and isn't going to let anything stop the celebration, even a can to the face.