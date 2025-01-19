Eagles Fans Found Hilariously Petty Way to Troll Rams’ Jared Verse During Playoff Game
Philadelphia Eagles fans are not letting the words of Jared Verse go as the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Prior to the game, the Rams' rookie rusher told the Los Angeles Times, “I hate Eagles fans. They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”
“When I see that green and white I hate it,” Verse said. “I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”
In response, Eagles fans have embraced Verse's words as motivation heading into Sunday's game. Before the game, a billboard flashed Verse's quote in Philadelphia. During the game, the stadium riled the crowd up by posting Verse's thoughts of Eagles fans on the big board.
Just as the Rams used Dan Campbell's quote about seeing the Minnesota Vikings in two weeks as bulletin board motivation last week, Eagles fans are taking Verse's words to fuel their own competitive fire.
After his comments caught attention, Verse appeared to initially retract from his passionate take. His stance didn't necessarily change, but Verse seemed ready to look forward.
“I just want to move on from it,” Verse later said. “What was said, was said. That was the past. We’ve got a game to handle.”
Once again, Verse seemed to change his tune on Sunday. When he took a lap around Lincoln Financial Field before the game, Verse egged on the fans at the stadium by putting his hand around his ear to take in the boos from the crowd, leaning into his "villain" role.
In front of the Eagles' crowd, Verse has recorded multiple pressures and two sacks, though he was unable to keep up with Saquon Barkley on his 62-yard touchdown run.