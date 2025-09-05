SI

Eagles Fullback Suffers Devastating Injury on Very First Play of NFL Season

Ben VanSumeren is out for the season.

Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren saw his season end before it could really begin.
The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season got off on the right foot with a 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are one of the favorites to make it back to the title game, and winning the first game of the season is always a good way to start.

But it wasn't all sunshine and roses for the Eagles on Thursday, as the franchise lost fullback and special teams ace Ben VanSumeren for the season with a torn patella tendon on the opening kickoff, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

VanSumeren will be placed on injured reserve, opening a roster spot for pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, who agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise on Friday afternoon.

